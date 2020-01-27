Gunmen kill scores in Plateau’s Bokkos

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen on Sunday allegedly killed scores of people in Kwatas community of Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

Casualty figures are unknown at the time of writing this report but Governor Simon Bako Lalong while confirming the attack said it was another attempt by criminals who do not mean well for the state to take it back to the dark days of insecurity that it has substantially overcome.

Lalong while commiserating with the victims and families of those killed, directed security agents to go after the perpetrators and ensure their arrest and prosecution as the state would no longer tolerate the wanton loss of lives.

The attack comes less than three weeks after another attack in Kunben village of Mangu local government area of the state claimed 12 lives and exactly one week after suspected militia men rustled 73 cattle and 23 sheep belonging to Fulani herders from Bisichi into Fan and Foron districts of Barkin Ladi.

Lalong restated his determination to work with the federal government and relevant stakeholders in strengthening community policing architecture in the state with robust intelligence gathering and early intervention to forestall re-occurrence.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba told Daily Trust that the Police were heading to the scene of the attack and would confirm the actual situation later in the day.

