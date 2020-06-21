Gunmen kill popular pharmacist in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Friday night killed the National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) in Abuja.

The incident occurred at about 10 pm when the deceased was closing for the day at his Pharmacy premises, Suncell Pharmacy in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

ACPN National Chairman, Pharmacist Samuel O. Adekola told Daily Trust on Sunday in a telephone interview yesterday evening that the gunmen entered Ike’s pharmacy, shot him in the head and made away with his phone and car.

Reacting, the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, confirmed the incident, saying the command has commenced manhunt for the killers. Manza, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said the deceased was robbed of his Toyota Camry with registration number BS 286 KWL in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

According to him, the police operatives who responded to a distress call on the incident took the victim to the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, where he was later certified dead by medical doctors.

He said the FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, while commiserating with the family and friends, assured residents of the territory that the perpetrators of such heinous act will be arrested and brought to justice.

Adekola in a statement yesterday said the Late Pharm. Sunday Ike was an extremely passionate community pharmacist who believed the pharmacy profession would be better in Nigeria “in our” time.

“Our hearts go out to the family of our departed National Publicity Secretary during this difficult period,” he said.

The association called on President Muhammad Buhari, Federal and State Governments and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of community pharmacists in curbing the growing menace of attacks on its members.

