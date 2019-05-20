Gunmen kill policeman, two others in Wukari

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have killed a mobile policeman while escorting a vehicle conveying farm produce from Kente town after they were ambushed in Wukari area of Taraba state.

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Mr Adigrace Daniel, who confirmed the incident, also revealed that a retired police officer and his son who were working on their farm were also shot dead by the gunmen.

Daily Trust gathered that some persons affected by recent attacks in the town were given police escorts to retrieve their property including farm harvests.

Our reporter learnt that the mobile policeman who was shot on the head died instantly while the driver of the vehicle was seriously wounded.

However, the council chairman alleged that the killings were carried out by suspected Tiv militia who are terrorising Wukari axis.

He said other persons inside the vehicle who were also affected by gun shots are now receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Wukari.

When contacted, the police spokesman for Taraba state command, DSP David Misal, wasn’t available for official comment.

