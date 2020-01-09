Gunmen kill PDP ward chairman in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly shot dead the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 4 (Olomu Ward 1) in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Paul Onomuakpokpo.

The incident occurred Wednesday night along the Ogoni Road near the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

The unknown assassins were said to have ambushed the deceased at about 7pm and rained bullets on the Toyota Camry (Spider) he drove in with several bullets hitting him.

The victim died on the spot.

Reacting to the killing, the State PDP publicity secretary, Dr. Michael Osuoza, told Daily Trust on phone that information on the matter was still sketchy and the party was yet to make categorical statement.

According to him, there were other three persons with the slain party chieftain in the car when the assailants emerged from the nearby bush and opened fire on the moving car, being driven by the deceased ward chairman, who were still being interrogated by the police.

When Daily Trust contacted the Delta State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, she confirmed the incident but said no arrests have been made yet.

She however, said investigation into the killing is on course.

