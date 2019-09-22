Gunmen kill PDP, APC leaders in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday assassinated one Nwozuruaka Anele, the Alakahia chapter Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his apartment in Alakahia and an All Progressives Congress (APC) member in Rumuekini all in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Anele a youth leader in his community was reportedly killed in front of his family members.

Wife of the deceased, Orlumati Nwozuruaka, said those who murdered her husband were many, adding that he was killed despite several pleas by her children.

She said the killers of her husband forced her to lie face down to avoid identification, before assassinating him about 2a.m.

She said: “We were sleeping when we noticed some noise at our main door. I woke up. I did not know that my husband had also noticed it and woke up and ran to the bathroom.

“Immediately, his killers, who were many in number, forced their way in and asked my husband of his ATM card and he told them that it was inside the car outside. He requested that they followed him to the car, but they said refused.

“They dragged him to the sitting room. My children and I were pleading. They shot him dead,” she lamented.

The immediate elder brother of the victim, Jeffrey Omejuriowhor-Amadi, said his sibling was killed because of his stance for justice and fairness.

In a related development, a member of the APC in Rumuekini Anebo Amadi, was also assassinated.

An eyewitness account had it that the assailants ambushed him at his family house and shot him dead.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incidents.

Omoni said that the Commissioner of Mustapha Dandaura has ordered full scale investigation into the matter.

