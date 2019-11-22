Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Plateau LG

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Tuesday shot and killed the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nigeria (MACBAN) in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Sa’adu Musa Julde.

Daily Trust gathered that until his death, Julde was also the Ardo of Gindiri district in Mangu Local Government Area, where the brother to former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, was killed on Saturday.

MACBAN Chairman in Plateau State, Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, said the Ardo died around 3pm due to four gunshot wounds, shortly after his return from Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“It is obvious that he was targeted. He said his Isha prayer at a Mosque in Mangu, then he crossed the road adjacent the Police station and bought some food and ate. That was when the attackers targeted and shot at him’’, he said.

Daily Trust reports that gunmen had in September, attacked the palace of the Village Head of Kadunu, Muhammad Bayero in Langai District of the same LGA and killed him.

When contacted, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, confirmed the killing of the Ardo, saying investigation was on going to fish out the perpetrators.

“There is no society that is absolutely crime free but we are assuring members of the public that we are doing everything possible to get the perpetrators of these crimes to book,” he said.

The CP also said Police were still investigating the killing of the village head of Kadunu and assured that updates will be provided as soon as the investigation is over.

