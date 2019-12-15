Gunmen kill man, kidnap son in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a middle -aged man, Usman Dadonyi, and abducted his son, Nasiru Usman at Sukuku village in Kwali Area Council, Abuja.

A resident of the community, who preferred anonymity said the incident happened last Thursday night after the gunmen numbering 20 with sophisticated weapons invaded community and shot sporadically in the air.

He said the gunmen went straight to where the kidnapped victim was charging phones in his shop and asked him to lead them to his father’s room.

He said the victim told the gunmen that his father was not home, after which the gunmen threatened to kill him if he failed to lead them to his father’s room.

According to him, the victim out of fear led the gunmen to where his father was sleeping, saying the victim’s father after noticing that the gunmen were coming to his room attempted to escape through the back door of the house, when one of the gunmen opened fire on him.

He said the man died on the spot and the gunmen immediately whisked away his son, a situation he said threw the entire community into pandemonium due to sporadic gun shots by the gunmen.

A member of the victim’s family, who preferred anonymity, said the family has been able to establish contact with the kidnappers, who are demanding N1 million ransom.

“Although, they earlier demanded for N5 million ransom, but as the negotiations were on ongoing, the contact person was able to agreed at N1 million. And how the raise the ransom is what the family is still battling with right now as I speak, ” he said.

He said the remains of the deceased middle-aged man have been buried according to Islamic rites.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Marian Yusuf, did not pick calls or reply text message sent to her phone as at the time of filing this report.

