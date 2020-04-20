Gunmen kill man in Gwagwalada community

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead a man identified as Godwin in Dobi community of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of the community, who simply identified himself as Danjuma, said the incident happened last Thursday night when the suspected kidnappers invaded a drinking joint and attempted to abduct the deceased’s wife.

He said the gunmen grabbed the man’s wife but that he confronted them to release her.

“It was when he made to enter his room, ostensibly to arm himself, that they shot him in the back and he fell,” he said.

He said the gunshot attracted the attention of vigilantes who mobilised to the scene, adding that the gunmen escaped abandoning the woman upon sighting the vigilante members.

According to him, one of the suspected kidnappers was arrested after the bloodstain of one of the gunmen who was shot in the leg by the vigilante was traced to their camp in a forest in the community.

“Luckily enough, the deceased’s wife was able to identify one of the suspected kidnappers as they sometimes came to her shop to drink,” he said.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, did not pick calls put across to him to confirm the report.

