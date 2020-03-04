Gunmen kill man in Abuja community

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead a man, simply identified as Samuel at Tika village in Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

A resident of the community, Israel Musa, said the incident happened around 9:12 pm on Tuesday, at a stream in the area.

He said some women in the community went in search of water at a pond, when they ran into some gunmen with sophisticated weapons in their large numbers.

He said the women, on sighting the gunmen quickly turned back and ran hone to alert the villagers.

“It was after they alerted the villagers that some youths immediately mobilized themselves to go after the gunmen at the stream,” he said.

He said one of the youths, who was carrying a locally-made gun, shot into the air, but the gunmen repelled by shooting and killing one of the youths on the spot.

He said the entire community has been thrown into pandemonium as a result of the incident, saying the remains of the deceased have been deposited at a hospital morgue.

Another resident, who also spoke with our reporter, said the incessant attacks by bandits in the community have been causing serious panic among residents of the community.

“In fact, people are no longer sleeping with their eyes closed as they no longer go to their farms because of fear of attack by bandits,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, to as a matter of urgency come to the community’s aid by deploying security to the area.

Daily Trust had reported that a petty tradeswoman identified as Asibi Bako, was shot and injured by suspected gunmen last Thursday night after they opened fire on a vehicle conveying some traders from Abaji market back to neighboring Rubochi village in the area.

The victim, Daily Trust gathered was still recuperating at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada as a result of the gunshot wound.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, did not pick calls or reply text message sent to him as at the time of filing this report.

