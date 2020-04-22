Gunmen kill local vigilante chairman in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of a local vigilante chairman for Egume community in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mr. Attah Isah.

The vigilante chairman was allegedly shot at close range at about 8 pm, while relaxing in front of his house in Efakwu area of the community.

Witnesses said the assailants came on a motorcycle, attacked their target and fled before family members and neighbours who were attracted by gunshots arrived the scene.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Williams Aya, said one Enemaku Isah, a junior brother to the deceased, reported the incident to the police.

He said that the assailants came on a motorcycle, shot the victim twice and fled, adding that the deceased was rushed to the General Hospital, Eguma where he was confirmed dead.

Aya said the police were making efforts to arrest the perpetrators.

The late chairman was said to be mediating between local herdsmen over an altercation before his death.

Reacting, the National President of Egume Ome Descendants Union (EODU), Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim expressed shock over the murder of the vigilante chairman, describing the act as inhuman.

He said the deceased was at the forefront in the war against criminal elements in the area before his sad demise, and appealed to the security agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

