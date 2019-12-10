Gunmen kill Kogi varsity final year student

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a final year student in the Department of English at the Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba.

The victim, identified as Joseph Apeh, was said to have just rounded off his final year exams on Tuesday when he was trailed to the campus and gunned down by the assailants.

Eyewitness said that the gunmen, who rode on a motorcycle, shot at the victim at close range and fled the campus.

Daily Trust learnt that the victim was rushed to the Kogi State University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

When contacted, Spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, William Aya, confirmed the incident.

He said the attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen and that investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

