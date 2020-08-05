Gunmen kill journalist in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen Monday night killed a former treasurer of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council, Benjamin Ekom, at his residence at Washo village, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The leadership of the NUJ on Tuesday urged the security agencies to fish out the killers of the journalist and bring them to book.

The NUJ, in a statement by its chairman and secretary, Salihu Alkali and Sunday John respectively, condemned the killing.

It described the attack on innocent residents of the state by criminal elements as one too many, calling for drastic and proactive measures to protect lives and property of residents in the state.

It also called for the support of members of the public in helping to expose criminal elements in their midst.

“The entire journalists in the state also condole with the family and friends of the deceased, and pray God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” the union said in the statement.

