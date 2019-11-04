Gunmen kill FRCN staff, neighbour in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Saturday night killed a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN) Harvest FM, Engineer Patrick Kumbul and one other identified as the deceased’s neighbour in Makurdi town in Benue State. The late Kumbul, a Head of ICT Unit at Harvest FM in Makurdi was gunned down at about 8:00pm in front of his house on Daniel Amokachi Lane in Makurdi.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent by telephone, said the Benue command was already on the trail of the gunmen.

Anene said more information about the incident would be made known from Monday, stressing that the command will not leave any stone unturned.

Daily Trust gathered that the deceased was trailed by six gunmen dressed in security operatives’ uniform. The men who were said to have been on motorcycles opened fire on the late Kumbul, in front of his residence.

It was learnt that their second victim, a neighbour of the FRCN staff was felled when he attempted to question the gunmen about their identity. Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has charged the Benue State Police Command and other security agencies to ensure that killers of Kumbul are arrested and brought to justice.

The governor through his spokesman, Terver Akase, described the incident as, “unacceptable”.

He urged residents of the state capital, Makurdi and neighbouring towns to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the killers.

Ortom sympathised with the entire Kumbul family, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and Harvest FM staff in particular over the loss and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

