Gunmen kill family of 6 in fresh Plateau attack

…Lalong calls for vigilance

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday said unidentified gunmen Monday night attacked and killed six members of a family at Nakai Danwal village in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Tyopev Terna, said the incident was reported yesterday morning by the youth leader of Nakai Danwal, Dalyop Boyi, who said the deceased belonged to the family of Gyang Dachung.

Terna said the command had mobilised to the village and that photographs of the crime scene were taken while the corpses were later released to the relatives on demand for burial in accordance with their traditional rites.

He said the command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, had visited the scene and that police patrol of the area was being intensified to discourage any reprisal.

He urged residents to come forward with credible information to track and arrest the perpetrators to face justice.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Bako Lalong yesterday called on the people of the state to resist being lured into violence, asking them to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

The governor was reacting to Sunday’s crisis in parts of Dutse Uku, Rikkos, Cele-Bridge and Tina Junction in Jos where five persons were reportedly killed and 12 houses burnt.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, quoted Lalong as praising the people’s resolve to resist being lured into violence and affirming that their ability to work with security agencies to prevent the crisis from spilling was a testimony of the deepening peace building effort of government and people of the state.

