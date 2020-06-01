Gunmen kill district head in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Head of Yantumaki in Danmusa Local government area of Katsina State, Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, has been shot and killed at his palace Monday morning by unknown gunmen.

Local sources said the gunmen, who rode on motorcycles, attacked the palace at about 12 midnight, shooting sporadically and scaring off the villagers.

The gunmen later went inside the palace killing the 60-year-old Maidabino on the spot and injuring one of his security guards, Gambo Chakau, in the process.

The funeral rite of the deceased is scheduled for 11 am at his palace.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack and the killing of the district head.

He said the bandits later escaped into the forest and victims were taken to Danmusa General Hospital where the district head was confirmed dead

“Investigation is ongoing,” he added.

This latest killing is coming a day after the chairman of APC in neighbouring Batsari local government, Abdulhamid Sani, was similarly killed.

