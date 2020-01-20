Gunmen kill cleric in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have killed a politician and cleric, Rev. Denis Bagauri, also known as Pastor Nyako at his residence in Nasarawo Jereng village, Mayo Belwa local government of Adamawa state.

Residents reported that the assailants stormed the residence of Reverend Bagauri who was the special assistant on religious affairs to former governor, Muhammad Jibrilla Bindow and shot him on Sunday night.

He had also served under the administration of Murtala Nyako.

A source told journalists that the gunmen had first tried to attack the residence of a permanent secretary but when they noticed the presence of local hunters in the neighbourhood, they avoided the area and instead proceeded to Rev. Bagauri’s place.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The slain cleric is a pastor working with the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) in Nassarawo Jereng village, our reporter learnt.T

“The deceased was a politician who was known for liaising between the former governor, Murtala Nyako and Christians around the state, a role which earned him the nickname, Pastor Nyako.

“His action earned him a role under the last administration and was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Religious Matters to governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow,’’ said the source.

When contacted, Police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced on the incident.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App