Gunmen kill bizman, 65, kidnap son’s wife in Kebbi

Gunmen, early Sunday morning, are reported to have killed a businessman in Gulma town of Kebbi, Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore and abducted his daughter-in-law, Aisha.

A community member, who preferred anonymity, said Alhaji Garkar-Bore, 65, was killed around 2am on Sunday. He said he was shot severally on the chest by the gunmen when they gained entrance into his house at Gulma.

“His son was on a business trip when the attackers invaded his residence. They were able to gain entrance into the house after cutting the electrified security wire on the fence,” he said.

Alhaji Garkar-Bore was said to have been taken to Argungu General Hospital for treatment but he was confirmed dead and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

It was further gathered that before taking away the wife of the businessman’s son, the gunmen used the school bag of one of his children to pack huge amount of money in the house which they went away with it.

Spokesman of the police in the state DSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said, “Men of Operation Puff Adder and SARS have been mobilized to the area to apprehend the attackers.”

