Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progrrssives congress (APC) in Oyo state, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, has been assassinated by suspected gunmen at a mosque in his Agugu residence in Ona Ara, Ibadan.
According to a source, who craved anonymity, the party leader in Ona Ara local government was murdered shortly after Surh prayer on Wednesday.
A tribute by the party’s Deputy National Youth leader, Afeez Mobolaji Repete on his Facebook page reads: “Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, you were a principled politician, a devoted muslim and a political leader. Those that killed you will never have peace. Rest in peace Baba Gbemisola, Baba Lateef.”