Breaking News
BREAKING: Chinese city to shut airport, train stations over virus outbreak
  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Ibadan
ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Ibadan

By Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan Published Date

A chieftain of the All Progrrssives congress (APC) in Oyo state, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, has been assassinated by suspected gunmen at a mosque in his Agugu residence in Ona Ara, Ibadan.

According to a source, who craved anonymity, the party leader in Ona Ara local government was murdered shortly after Surh prayer on Wednesday.

A tribute by the party’s Deputy National Youth leader, Afeez Mobolaji Repete on his Facebook page reads: “Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, you were a principled politician, a devoted muslim and a political leader. Those that killed you will never have peace. Rest in peace Baba Gbemisola, Baba Lateef.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.