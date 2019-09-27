Gunmen kill 7 vigilantes, policeman in Niger

  1. Home
By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date

Seven members of a vigilante group and a policeman have been killed by gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers in Kusherki community, Rafi local government area of Niger state.

The incident was said to have occurred when the police received a distress call that some gunmen had storm Lamba Waya village at Pandogari to rustle cows.

This prompted the deployment of security operatives to track the rustlers.

Daily Trust learnt that the gunmen laid an ambush for the security operatives resulting in exchange of gun fire that lasted for three hours.

Natives said by the time the dust settled, seven vigilantes and one policeman were confirmed dead in the crossfire, even as the gunmen escaped with the rustled cows.

The attack is coming barely a month after a siege on Kusherki which led to the death of one person and kidnap of three others.

Confirming the incident, the State Police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Dan-inna Abubakar said a combined team of the Police and Vigilante group have been drafted to the area with a view to apprehending the culprits.

DSP Muhammad Dan Inna alleged that some of the cattle rustlers that were either killed or sustain various degree of injuries have been taken away by their members to avoid giving security agencies trails that may lead to their whereabouts.

“Our men are following the blood trails and combing the areas as we speak, ” he explained.

 

