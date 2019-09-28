Gunmen kill 7 vigilantes, one policeman in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven members of a vigilante group and a policeman have been killed by gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers in Kusherki community, Rafi LGA of Niger State.

The incident was said to have occurred when the police received a distress call that some gunmen had stormed Lamba Waya village at Pandogari in large numbers to rustle cows.

This prompted the deployment of a combined team of the police, Civil Defence and the vigilante group to track down the rustlers.

Daily Trust learned that the gunmen laid an ambush for them, resulting in an exchange of gun fire for three hours.

Natives said by the time the dust settled, seven vigilantes and one policeman were dead, even as the gunmen escaped with the rustled cows.

The attack came barely a month after a siege on Kusherki which led to the death of one person and kidnap of three others.

The State Police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Dan-Inna Abubakar, said a combined security team had been drafted to the area to get the culprits.

He alleged that some of the cattle rustlers that were either killed or injuried were taken away by their members to avoid giving security agencies trails that may lead to their whereabouts.

On the rumors that two military personnel were kidnapped by the cattle rustlers, he said he was not aware of such development.

