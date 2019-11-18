Gunmen kill 5 hunters in Adamawa village

ADVERTISEMENT

Camel riding gunmen have killed five hunters in Gombi area of Adamawa State.

Local sources reported that the attackers ambushed their victims on Friday, in a forested area near Zumo village in the central part of the north eastern state.

However, a member of the Hunters’ group who sought anonymity, said the attackers were Boko Haram members targeting security and vigilant groups.

“Boko Haram members killed five of our members around Zumo village in Gombi area. The armed insurgents came on camels and attacked the hunters. They also robbed other people of their cattle”, he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Adamawa Command, Sulaiman Nguroje, said a group of armed bandits had an encounter with a hunter on his farm and the hunter mobilised four of his colleagues from Gombi to face the bandits.

He added that when the hunters did not come back on Friday, their leaders informed the police and a search party was sent to the area. He said the bodies of the hunters were found on Saturday.

He added that a joint team of police, soldiers and hunters had been mobilised to track the bandits.

“The attack was carried out by bandits moving on camels and horses”, he noted.

