Gunmen kill 4 persons in Rivers

No fewer than four persons were feared dead and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in Okwale community, Khana Local Government of Rivers State when gunmen suspected to be cultists invaded the community.

Community sources told our reporter that the suspected cultists who were said to be on a reprisal attack invaded the community on the wee hours of Wednesday and went straight to a building where four persons were killed.

He said that many persons sustained injuries while many properties were destroyed.

He said the incident caused tension in the community as residents fled the community.

When contacted Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the story but said he was yet to ascertain the casualty figure.

