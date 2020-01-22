Gunmen kill 4, injure 2 in Nasarawa community

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers killed four people and injured two others in Abebe community in Keana Local Government of Nasarawa State.

One of the survivors of the attack, Vitalis Adam, said, “An official of Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church, Mr. Augustine Avertse, and his father, Pa Avertse Akaa’am, Uwongul John Akodi and one Mr. Monday were shot and killed while trying to escape into a nearby bush.”

He said, he and Mr. Friday Gboko escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital Obi.

Adam said the gunmen might have invaded the community to rob a farmer who had returned home with N200,000 after selling some farm produce at the market.

When contacted, spokesman of the police in Nasarawa State, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident.

