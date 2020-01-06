Gunmen kill 4, abducts 7 in Taraba road

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen, numbering up to 15, have killed four passengers and abducted seven others along a Federal high way in Taraba.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred between Mahanga and Chediya towns, located along Wukari-Jalingo road late Sunday night.

It was further gathered that the bandits took the passengers into the bush and no contact had been made with their families by the time of filing sthis report.

A source in the area, Musa Haruna, told reporters that the bandits were part of the kidnappers dislodged from Mallam Ali area by hunters last month.

He said the bandits have abducted several persons, including elderly women in Dananacha, Sabongida, Tella and Gassol in Gassol local government area.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal confirmed the incident.

