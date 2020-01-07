Gunmen kill 3 vigilante members in Rivers

  1. Home
Gunmen yesterday killed three members of a local vigilante group, Odegu Security and Advisory Planning Committee (OSPAC), at Rumuodogo 1 community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was learnt that a motorcycle rider, believed to have conveyed the vigilante members to the area, was also killed.

The deceased were said to have gone to Rumuodogo 1 in search of a cult leader whom they had earlier declared wanted for failing to shun cultism.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

