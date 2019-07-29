Gunmen kill 3, injure journalist in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Monday morning killed three people and injured one journalist along Kastina-Ala – Ugbema road in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the journalist who is the Benue State correspondent of Business Day Newspapers, Benjamin Agesan, was travelling in a vehicle alongside the deceased when the gunmen opened fire on them.

A close colleague of the injured journalist, Jerry Iorngaem, said that the incident happened five kilometres away from Kastina-Ala main town.

Iorngaem explained that the journalist who was returning to Makurdi from Kastina-Ala had initially boarded a commercial bus when he spotted some acquaintances also traveling in another vehicle and decided to join them.

He added that unknown to the journalist, some of the occupants of the vehicle he joined were local tax collectors carrying huge sum of money and were being trailed by the gunmen.

Iorngaem further explained that the gunmen who were trailing from behind few minutes after the vehicle heading towards Makurdi took off, opened fire on the occupants of the vehicle, killing three persons on the spot and carting away monies in their possession.

He however disclosed that the journalist sustained severe gun wounds and was already receiving medical attention.

Contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, said she was not aware of any such incident.

