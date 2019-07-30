Gunmen kill 3, injure journalist in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen yesterday killed three people and injured one journalist along the Kastina-Ala – Ugbema Road in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the journalist who is the Benue State correspondent of Business Day Newspapers, Benjamin Agesan, was travelling in a vehicle alongside the deceased when the gunmen opened fire on them.

A colleague of the injured journalist, Jerry Iorngaem, said the incident happened five kilometres away from Kastina-Ala main town.

Iorngaem said the journalist, who was returning to Makurdi from Kastina-Ala, had initially boarded a commercial bus, when he spotted some acquaintances also traveling in another vehicle, he decided to join them.

He said unknown to the journalist, some of the occupants of the vehicle he joined were local tax collectors carrying huge sum of money and were being trailed by the gunmen.

Iorngaem said the gunmen opened fire on the occupants of the vehicle, killing three persons on the spot and carting away monies in their possession in the process.

He said the injured journalist has been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed one person killed and others receiving treatment in Buruku Local Government Srea.

She said the incident happened at Buruku area and not Kastina-Ala.

