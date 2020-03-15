Gunmen kill 3 in Benue

  1. Home
By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
attack

Gunmen on Friday night killed three people in Tarhembe village of Mbawa Council Ward in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Residents said the gunmen invaded the village about 10:30pm and shot sporadically, killing the three.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Makurdi yesterday.

“Last night, armed herdsmen attacked Tarhembe village of Mbawa in Guma local government area killing three persons and leaving many others injured,” he said.

The State Secretary of Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ibrahim Gulma, denied the involvement of any of its herders in the killings. Police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said two persons were killed by suspected herders in the attack which happened at a wake keep in the village.

