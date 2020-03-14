Gunmen kill 3 in another attack on Benue community

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Friday night killed three people in Tarhembe village of Mbawa Council Ward in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals said the attackers invaded the village about 10:30pm and shot sporadically during which the deceased were felled.

The Chief Press Secretary to Benue Governor, Terver Akase, also confirmed and attached photos of those who were killed to a statement issued to newsmen in Makurdi on Saturday.

But, the State Secretary of Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ibrahim Gulma, has denied the involvement of any of its herders in the alleged killings.

Gulma told Daily Trust by telephone that he was aware that herders on the fringes of Nasarawa State around the border communities with Benue attempted to cross into the state last week but were pushed back by the military troops in the area.

“From our verification, we can’t identify them (attackers). We are peaceful (with state government). We are not being offended. If our cattle are impounded by Livestock Guards, we usually go to pay fines and retrieve them so no problem between us,” he added.

Police public relations officer for Benue state command, Catherine Anene, confirmed that two persons were killed by suspected herders in the attack which happened during a wake keep in the village.

