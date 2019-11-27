Gunmen kill 2 policemen, kidnap 6 persons

  1. Home
The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the death of two policemen following an attack by suspected kidnappers on Monday.

Daily Trust learnt that some residents of Gyela town in Mubi South area had called the attention of the police to the presence of strangers in the town making bulk purchases of water and food, causing the police to swing to action.

The police reportedly arrested the suspects and took them to  Mubi Area Command headquarters where they were detained for questioning,  but the policemen ran into an ambush around 8pm while returning  to their duty post in Gyela.

When contacted, spokesman for Adamawa Command,  DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said  kidnappers gunned down two policemen in an encounter on Monday.

