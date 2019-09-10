Gunmen kill 2 in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen on Sunday attacked and killed two people travelling to Nding Loh village in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state police command yesterday said its Barkin Ladi Division received a distress call at about 8:15pm on Sunday that a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon was attacked, two persons killed; while five others escaped with varying degrees of injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the command investigators had since visited the scene of the crime and efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, while condemning the attack, said: “I am shocked and sad that after several appeals for peace and unity in Plateau North Senatorial District, my constituents are witnessing attacks while several lives have been lost.”

Gyang in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, said it was unfortunate that the attack occurred few days after another attack had taken place in Vatt and Rubung in the same Foron District.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App