Gunmen kill 2 in Kaduna village to retaliate 250 bandits killed in police operation

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Rifles surrendered to the police by a Bandit in Zamfara (file photo)

Gunmen have killed two people and injured two others in Kaduna in what is believed to be retaliation for the killing of 250 bandits in a police operation in Kudaro, Giwa council area of Kaduna.

The attack came on Saturday at Gindin Dutse, few minutes from Maidaro forest.

It has been gathered the bandits entered Gindin Dutse in large numbers and opened sporadic fire on villagers.

” I was in my farm when some villagers ran to tell me that suspected gunmen attacked Gindin Dutse  village few kilometres away and that two persons were shot dead while two were injured,” one farmer told Daily Trust.

Police spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo said he needed details to respond.

