Gunmen kill 15, injure 5 in morning attack on Kaduna village

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna 
attack

Gunmen invaded Gonar Rogo, a remote village in Kajuru council area of Kano, and killed 15 people and injuring five others, police said.

Police received a distress call from DPO Kajuru that a group of armed men on motorbikes invaded  the community at about  one in the morning.

In a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, issued on  Tuesday evening said, “On receipt of the information, the Command promptly mobilized Combine Teams of PMF personnel, conventional Police in synergy with the Army and the local Vigilante to the area for  intensive manhunt of the fleeing attackers.”

Jalige said  they have evacuated both the dead and the injured victims to hospital.

He explained further that  more reinforcement of Police Operatives has been drafted to the area for intensive combing and patrol with a view to forestalling further breakdown of Law and Order/Reprisal and arrest of perpetrators.

