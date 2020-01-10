Gunmen kill 12 persons in Plateau village

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday confirmed an attack on Kulben village in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area that claimed 12 lives, leaving one person injured.

The command said the attack occurred around 10:30pm on Wednesday by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spokesman of the command, DSP Tyope Terna, at a press conference yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tafida Aliyu Saleh, to lead detectives to restore normalcy in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He said one Klengchin Yusuf and 11 others lost their lives while one person that was critically wounded is receiving treatment at the Mangu General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, yesterday said seven persons have been arrested in connection with the killings and commended security agencies for restoring normalcy to the area.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, described the attack as another attempt to puncture the peace that has gradually returned to the state and warned that his administration will not sit back and watch any group or individual cause chaos in the state and return it to the dark days of insecurity.

While commiserating with victims and families of those killed, Lalong assured that thorough investigation would be carried out to get to the bottom of the matter as anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.

“We have toiled to ensure that peace returns to Plateau State and we will not allow anyone to make nonsense our efforts. We are determined to deal decisively and firmly with anybody found culpable in attacking or inciting people to carry out attacks against one another,” he stated.

He called for calm and advised against reprisals, stressing that government was dealing with the situation.

Attempts to reach Operation Safe Haven Media and Information Officer, Major Shittu Ibrahim, for comment on the development were unsuccessful.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App