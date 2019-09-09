Gunmen kill 1, abduct 3 in Niger community

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of one person and abduction of three others in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relation Officer, DSP Abubakar Dan-Ina, said the armed men attacked Kusherki community at about 1.00am on Sunday.

According to him, men of the Special Anti-robbery Squad are on the trail of the kidnappers, while efforts are being made to rescue the victims and arrest the abductors.

The Zarnan Kusherki, Alhaji Garba Kusherki, said gunmen, numbering 20 on motorcycles, attacked the community when everyone was asleep.

He said the assailants went from houses to houses, ransacked them and demanded money at gunpoint.

“They first forced their way into the house of Alhaji Abubakar Kaura where they ordered him to bring out money, but he said he didn’t have any money and they opened fire on him. One of them hit him on the head and he died instantly and they kidnapped his daughter, Shamsiyya,” he explained.

He said the gunmen also invaded the house of Alhaji Jafaru Jibrin Kusherki, kidnapped him and abducted the traditional ruler’s cousin, Abdulrashid Mohammed.

He said the kidnappers operated for over an hour unchallenged despite the fact that security operatives were stationed at the Government Secondary School within the community when the incident happened.

“They have reached out to family members to demand N20m ransom, but nobody can raise such an amount here,” he said.

