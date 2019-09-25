Gunmen kidnap wife of Nigerian Railway’s MD in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected gunmen have abducted Francisca Okhiria, the wife of the managing director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria in Benin, Edo state.

It was gathered that the gunmen who were in police uniform trailed her from the airport and kidnapped her on the way to her house.

Our reporter learnt that the gunmen while escaping with the victim shot a soldier who was standing by the road side perhaps to evade arrest.

When contacted, the state’s Police spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said an Army Sergeant attached to the woman was also shot and has been taken to the military hospital for medical attention.

DSP Nwabuzor said the woman was kidnapped at Irhirhi along NNPC filling station in Oredo local government.

“It is confirmed that she was kidnapped and the police recovered the vehicle; a Land Cruiser Prado jeep when the incident took place.

“The Army sergeant shot by the hoodlums was with her as a security personnel and eventually taken to the military hospital by the police. The gunmen came in a Toyota Camry,” he said.

He noted that investigation into the incident has commenced.

