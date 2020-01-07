Gunmen kidnap student, mother in Abaji

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a woman, Mrs. Anbgada Anyinu and her daughter, Favour Anyinu, at Nuku community in Abaji Area Council, Abuja.

Our reporter learnt that the woman’s daughter is a 400 level Microbiology undergraduate student of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger state, who came home for Christmas/New Year break.

A resident, who preferred anonymity said the incident happened around 11:pm when the gunmen in their large numbers with sophisticated weapons surrounded the house, while the victims were asleep.

He said some of the gunmen entered the house and forced the door open, while the father of the student who sighted the gunmen attempted to escape through the back door but was shot on the hand.

He said it was in the process the gunmen succeeded in abducting the woman and her daughter and taking them to the bush at gun point.

City News recalled that the victims’ father and husband, Mr. Shekwolo Anyinu, a retired staff of the FCT Agency for Mass Education was abducted in July, 2019 by gunmen in the same community. He was, however, freed after payment of ransom.

A member of the victims’ family who preferred anonymity, confirmed the abduction of the woman and her daughter.

He said the family has been able to establish contact with the kidnappers, which he said they were demanding for a ransom, which he refused to disclose while speaking with our reporter via telephone yesterday.

“They actually called and they were demanding for a ransom, which I cannot disclose the amount for now and I personally told them we don’t have such money. Because we are yet to finish paying the debt we incurred for the ransom of my brother, Shekwolo Anyinu, who they kidnapped in July last year,” he said.

He said Anyinu, who was shot on the hand by the gunmen was currently on admission at an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the kidnap incident, saying the police was investigating the incident, while effort were ongoing to rescue the victims.

