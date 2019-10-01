Gunmen kidnap professor, kill brother

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen kidnapped a lecturer with the Moddibo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, Professor Adamu Zata, after killing his brother.

Family sources said the kidnappers stormed the professor’s house located in Girei, on the outskirts of Yola and took him away after opening fire on his brother, Sheda Zara, a veterinary doctor.

The deceased, who was on a visit to his brother’s house was shot dead after he heard movements and rushed out of his room to find out what was happening, it was gathered.

This is the second time Zata is being kidnapped from his house. In October last year, his family reportedly paid N2 million ransom to secure his release from a kidnap gang.

The spokesman for the Adamawa State Police Command, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the attackers broke into the house around 2am.

He said the remains of the 49-year-old veterinary doctor have been deposited at the Specialists Hospital, Yola, while investigation into the incident has commenced.

