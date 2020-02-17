Gunmen kidnap permanent secretary in Lafia

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Jibrin Giza, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works in Nasarawa State.

A source said that he was kidnapped by gunmen, who scaled the fence, of his house broke into the house and took him away on a motorcycle.

The source added that he was kidnapped on Saturday morning in his house in Shabu Town, on the outskirts of Lafia, the state capital.

Confirming the incident, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

He said, “Gunmen stormed the residence of the permanent Secretary in the early hours of this morning in Shabu,a suburb of Lafia, the state capital and took him to an unknown destination.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that no contact had been made by the kidnappers at the time of filing this report.

