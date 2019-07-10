Gunmen kidnap permanent secretary in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Adamawa state have confirmed the kidnapping of the Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service by gunmen on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Piridimso, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Mineral Resources was taken at gun point from his residence located at Clerks’ Quarters in Jimeta.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, disclosed this to journalists, saying the victim was forcefully taken in the early hours of Wednesday.

Nguroje said the commissioner of police, Audu Madaki, has dispatched the anti-kidnapping unit, CID detectives and IGP Rapid Response Squad to rescue the victim.

According to him, the assigned teams had found the victim’s personal car that the kidnappers took from his house abandoned in Jambutu area on the outskirts of Yola.

A family source indicated that the kidnappers armed with two rifles stormed the victim’s residence at 3:20am, snatched his handset and whisked him away.

“The gunmen came bearing two guns and abducted the permanent secretary at gun point around 3:20am Wednesday’s morning. They carted away his handsets and that of his wife. We tried to contact them via his phone but to no avail as they refused to pick calls made through the victim’s phone.

“The abductors were yet to contact us as a family,” the source lamented.

