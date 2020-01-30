Gunmen kidnap NULGE president’s brother in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the elderly brother of the President of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the FCT, Mohammed Yakub, in Nuku village, Abaji area council, Abuja.

A member the victim’s family, who craved anonymity, said the incident happened on Wednesday evening around 5:34pm along Atako-Nuku road in the area.

He said the victim was driving in his 406 Peugeot car while returning to Abaji, from where he went to buy firewood at a neighboring Monu village, when he rammed into the suspected kidnappers.

He said the gunmen, who suddenly emerged from the bush flagged him down and whisked him away at gun-point.

He said the Police from Abaji division later came to the scene and moved the victim’s vehicle to the police station, just as he said family members were yet to establish contact with the kidnappers.

Our reporter learnt that the victim works with the Information unit of Abaji Area Council.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT Police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, neither pick phone calls placed through to his mobile lines nor reply text message sent to him as at the time of filing this report.

Daily Trust recalled that last Friday, two sons of the area’s Chief Imam, Umar Bala and Hamza Bala as well as one Sagir Isah, were abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at the Staff Quarters in the area.

The three victims were said to have regained their freedom on Wednesday, after N5.5 million ransom was given to the kidnappers.

