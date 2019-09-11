Gunmen kidnap Kogi miners’ chairman

Breaking News
By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
Gunmen have abducted the chairman of Kogi State Miners Association, Yunusa Oruma, from his residence at Ankpa LGA of the state.
A brother of the victim, Prince Oruma told Daily Trust on Wednesday that his brother was relaxing in his house when gunmen numbering eight invaded the place at about 8pm on Sunday and began shooting sporadically.
He said the gunmen in the process seized his brother and drove away with him, adding that no information had been heard since the incident.
He said the incident has been reported to the police and other security agencies in Ankpa, appealing for concerted efforts to secure release of the victim.
When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer for the Kogi Command, William Aya, confirmed the incident, adding that efforts were ongoing by its men to rescue the victim.

