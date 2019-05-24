Gunmen kidnap Kannywood director Salisu Mu’azu, demand N10m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified armed robbers and kidnappers have kidnapped prominent Kannywood actor, producer and director, Salisu Mu’azu and two others, Daily Trust reports.

Daily Trust learnt that the director and the two others were kidnapped at Saya Village of Bassa local government area of Plateau state on Thursday while on their way back to Jos from Kaduna after attending a one day conference organized by Central Bank of Nigeria and Bankers Committee on Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that Salisu Mu’azu was the Chairman Reconciliation Committee under the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) that reconciled two top-notch Kannywood actors, Ali Nuhu and Adam Zango.

Confirming the incident, the brother of the abductee, Sani Mu’azu who is also a prominent Nollywood actor said they were kidnapped together but due to his ill-health the kidnappers let him go.

He said, “We were robbed and I am lucky to have escaped but my younger brother, Salisu Mu’azu and the two friends we gave a ride to Jos on their way to Bauchi, Danlami Yanke-Yanke and Bature were kidnapped.”

Narrating the incident Sani Mu’azu said, “We left Kaduna around 4pm and reached Saminaka around 8pm because the road is bad, so we were moving at slow speed, we break our fast in Saminaka,“

“We were kidnapped together and I didn’t escaped as widely circulated, they (kidnappers) started dragging us into the bush, then I fell down while they were beating me, then my brother said they shouldn’t beat me I am not feeling fine, that’s make them to take me back to my car.” He said.

Mu’azu added that after they took him back to his car, they opened the booth and checked his travelling bag, and then “told me go, they returned my phone back and said they would contact me about my brother.”

Mu’azu further said the kidnappers have contacted him Friday morning and demanded N10m million as ransom.

The actor urged the general public to pray for the abductees a safe return.

