Gunmen kidnap health worker in Kaduna, demand N10m

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a health worker at his residence in Rigasa community a suburb of Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State.

The victim, Abdulrashid Lawal, popularly known as “Dr Prince” was abducted at his residence located at Tudun Barde on Monday when the suspected gunmen stormed the ‎house around 2:30am.

Our reporter gathered that the victim was a teacher at a private health school called Sardauna Memorial Medical Foundation along Lakwaja Road Rigasa.

His friend, who identified himself simply as Ishaq, told our reporter that the abductors were demanding for N10 million as ransom.

“They went to his house late in the night on Monday, break the door and took him away shooting sporadically to scare neighbours away.

“But they called later, yesterday (Monday),‎ demanding for N50 million and later reduced the ransom to N10 million. He is just a health worker and a teacher with a wife and a child,” he said.

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, said he will call our reporter after getting more details from the police station in the area. However, he had not called as at the time of filing the report.

