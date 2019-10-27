Gunmen kidnap ex-Kuje chairman’s brother

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnapers have abducted the younger brother of the former Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Mohammed Abdullahi Galadima, in Rubochi town of the council.

A member of the victim’s family, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened in the wee hours of Friday, around 2:00am as the gunmen scaled through the fence of the former chairman’s house into the compound.

He said the gunmen after scaling the fence went straight into the victim’s room and forced the door opened, before they whisked him away at gunpoint.

“It was through my brother’s house fence they scaled through and went straight to his room where he was together with his wife and whisked him away,” he said.

According to him, the family has been able to establish contact with the kidnappers, but said they were demanding for N10million ransom before the victim will be set free.

“But the family have been able to establish contact with the kidnappers and they are demanding for N10million ransom, even though negotiation is still ongoing because as at Saturday. They insisted on collecting N5million, but the family is still pleading with them to cut down the ransom again,” he said.

It will be recalled that some suspected gunmen had last week abducted wife of the late administrative secretary of Nasarawa SIEC, Mrs. Hannatu Tukura, alongside her 30-year-old son, Takpeyilo Tukura on her way Rubochi, in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, could not be reached for comment as his phone was not reachable as at the time our reporter filed this report.

