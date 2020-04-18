Gunmen kidnap Edo commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnapers, have abducted the Commissioner for Science and Technology in Edo state, Emmanuel Agbale.

Agbale was said to have been kidnapped on the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, at Okhuo River by Heartland palm plantation on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the gunmen killed his police orderly, before abducting him into the bush.

It was further gathered that the commissioner was traveling from Benin to Ekpoma, when gunmen ambushed his car from the bush, firing directly at the vehicle as they forced the driver to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It was also learnt that the gunmen then shot dead his police orderly before abducting him.

When contacted, the Police commissioner in the state, Lawan Jimeta, confirmed the incident.

“The commissioner was kidnapped yesterday and our officer with him was killed,” Jimeta said.

The commissioner added that operatives of the command have been combing the bush in search of the commissioner, assuring that the police will do everything possible to ensure that he is rescued unhurt.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App