Gunmen kidnap Edo commissioner

Gunmen suspected to be kidnapers on Friday abducted the Edo State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Emannuel Agbale along the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, killing his police orderly.

It was gathered that the commissioner was traveling from Benin to Ekpoma when the gunmen apparently waiting in the bush came out and fired directly on his vehicle which forced the driver to stop.

The state police commissioner, Lawan Jimeta,

said, “The commissioner was kidnapped yesterday and our officer with him was killed.”

He added that operatives of the command had been combing the bush in search of the commissioner, assuring that the police would do everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt.

