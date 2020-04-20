Gunmen kidnap district head, two others in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Monday abducted Alh. Shehu Sulaiman, the traditional ruler of Bogghon District of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that the wife of the district head of Bashar and his driver were earlier abducted by a group of gunmen on Thursday.

Ali Adamu Idris, Bashar district head, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust on Monday, said the incident occurred at midnight on Thursday.

He gave the name of his wife as Asma’u Usma and his driver as Auwalu Kakirani.

The district head added that after taking the victims, the kidnappers started shooting sporadically to scare people around the area.

Senator resenting Plateau Central, Hezekiah Dimka, in a statement by Shehu Kanam, his Senior Legislative aide, expressed his displeasure on the sad incident of the abduction of Pankwal Bogghom in Kanam LGA and two family members of the District Head of Bashar.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, has not responded to the inquiries by Daily Trust on the two incidents.

