Gunmen kidnap corps member, 8 others along Abuja -Lokoja road

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted a batch A corps member, Samuel Adigun, and eight others near Idu village, along Abuja -Lokoja road.

Daily Trust gathered that the corps member is serving with Abaji area council secretariat, when he boarded a bus on his way from Abaji to Lokoja.

He was kidnapped along side other passengers.

A resident of Idu village, who preferred anonymity, told our reporter on Monday that the incident happened last Thursday afternoon, after the gunmen wearing army uniforms with sophisticated weapons emerged from the bush.

He said the gunmen suddenly shot the tyres of the unmarked Toyota commuter bus, which he said forced the driver to stop, before the gunmen whisked away the corps member and eight other passengers.

“I was actually inside the river by the bridge washing my motorcycle, when I heard a sound of gun shot and I quickly take cover. Until some few minutes later when the kidnappers emerged from the bush and whisked away passengers inside the bus,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior staff with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) who preferred anonymity, confirmed the abduction of the corps member, saying contact has since been established with kidnappers as negotiations were ongoing.

“Even as I am not position to speak to the press about the incident, but a contact has since been established with kidnappers, which we are hoping that the victim would be set free either today or tomorrow, ” he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kogi state police command, CSP Williams Aya, promised to call our reporter back in 5 minutes, which he didn’t call back after waiting for 15 minutes.

