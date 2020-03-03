Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A priest of the Otukpo Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father David Echioda, was on Sunday afternoon kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Alan-Akpa in Otukpo local government area of Benue state.

Witnesses said the priest was returning from Utonkon in Ado local government area of the state where he went to conduct a special mass when the dare-devil gunmen accosted him.

It was gathered that Echioda hails from Oshugbudu in Agatu LGA but works with Minor Seminary at Ochobo in Ohimini LGA of the state.

He had run into his abductors who seized his phone immediately after taken him hostage, it was learnt.

A witness, Ankeli Amanyi, told newsmen in Makurdi that, “a motorcycle (Okada) rider who ran into the scene was forced to stop and ordered to drive them in the priest’s vehicle.

“It was while the Okada boy was trying to park his motorcycle that he jumped into the bush and escaped; it was the Okada boy that came to break the news to the Bishop Michael Apochi in Otukpo.”

Amanyi however added that the kidnappers were yet to contact anyone for ransom over the abducted priest as at the time of filing this report.

Also speaking, the Director of Information, Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Rev. Fr. John Okopopu, confirmed the abduction of his colleague to newsmen in Makurdi, stating that Echioda was returning from a missionary work when he was abducted.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, in a text message confirmed the abduction of the priest to our correspondent in Makurdi.

“It’s confirmed and investigation is still in progress,” Anene stated.

